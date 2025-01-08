(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority’s ongoing "Protect the Homeland" operation in Jenin, which began on December 5, has claimed the lives of nine Palestinians, including journalist Shatha al-Sabbagh. According to reports from Israeli sources like Haaretz, the operation appears to have Israel's tacit approval, with Israel's 14 confirming that the PA has been given a clear deadline to complete the mission, which involves neutralizing any remaining resistance in Jenin and restoring order by arresting perceived outlaws. This situation highlights a troubling paradox: the Palestinian Authority, once expected to lead the Palestinian people toward sovereignty, has now become an enabler of Israel’s interests, particularly in one of the most impoverished and marginalized areas of the West Bank. Instead of fulfilling its original mandate, the PA has increasingly served Israel’s agenda, collaborating in efforts that suppress resistance and maintain Israeli control over the territories.



For years, the PA has claimed to work toward Palestinian statehood and independence, but its actions tell a different story. Over time, it has compromised Palestinian rights and collaborated with Israeli policies that expand Israeli control, including the ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. The PA's strategy of "security coordination" with Israel has proven ineffective in halting Israel's systematic land appropriation, and it has even emboldened Israeli settlers. More disturbingly, the PA has often acted as an enforcer of Israeli policies, turning into an instrument of occupation. In Jenin, this role was starkly visible: the PA forces, working alongside the Israeli army, targeted Palestinian resistance. The Jenin refugee camp, long a symbol of Palestinian resilience, has seen numerous Israeli raids in the past year, which have resulted in over 220 Palestinian deaths and hundreds of injuries. Despite this, the camp has not yielded to Israeli pressure. The involvement of the PA in suppressing this resistance represents a painful reality for Palestinians, who view their authority as complicit in Israel's occupation.



A particularly troubling aspect of this situation is the silence of many Palestinian intellectuals and political analysts, especially in the West Bank and diaspora, who have not confronted the PA with the same vigor they apply to criticizing Israeli actions. The reasons for this silence are complex: fear of retribution, political pragmatism, and a historical sense of inertia within the Palestinian political establishment. For decades, the PA has tightly controlled the political landscape, and anyone who challenges its authority risks facing severe consequences, including arrest or even torture. This paralysis among Palestinian intellectuals is exacerbated by the leadership’s failure to confront Israel over its atrocities in Gaza. The intellectual community in the West Bank, aware of this harsh reality, has struggled to find a path forward that would allow them to challenge the PA without facing dangerous repercussions. The result is a pervasive sense of helplessness within Palestinian society, where the PA’s betrayal of the Palestinian cause remains largely unchallenged. In conclusion, the recent events in Jenin underscore the deepening collaboration between the Palestinian Authority and Israel in suppressing Palestinian resistance. This partnership, fueled by political pragmatism and fear, has led to the PA’s active participation in Israeli oppression, further complicating the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.

MENAFN08012025000045015687ID1109068169