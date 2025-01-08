Global semiconductor sales reach record high in November

(MENAFN) Global semiconductor sales reached a new all-time monthly high of USD57.8 billion in November, representing a 1.6 percent increase compared to October 2024, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported on Tuesday. This surge marks the eighth consecutive month of growth in the semiconductor market.



On a year-on-year basis, global sales also rose sharply by 20.7 percent compared to November 2023, indicating a strong and sustained recovery. Regionally, the Americas saw the most significant increase, with sales jumping 54.9 percent from the previous year.



China followed with a 12.1 percent rise, Asia-Pacific experienced a 10 percent increase, and Japan's sales grew by 7.4 percent. In contrast, Europe faced a decline of 5.7 percent, reflecting regional challenges.



SIA Chief Executive John Neuffer praised the figures, noting that the semiconductor market continues its robust growth trajectory. "Monthly sales have reached a record high, and annual sales grew by more than 20 percent for the fourth straight month, driven largely by a 54.9 percent increase in the Americas," Neuffer said.

