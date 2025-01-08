Swiss Campaigners Launch Another 'Responsible Business Initiative'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
A coalition of over 90 human rights, environmental and aid organisations has launched a new "responsible business initiative", urging the government to ensure that Swiss-based multinationals and their subsidiaries abroad respect human rights and protect the environment.
The“Coalition for Responsible Multinationals” must collect 100,000 valid signatures by July 7, 2026 to try to secure a nationwide vote. Presenting its proposal to the media in Bern on Tuesday, campaigners argued that corporations based in Switzerland repeatedly violate human rights and basic environmental regulations.
The text of the initiative was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday.
Switzerland should not remain an island
The coalition wants to prevent Switzerland from remaining an island without corporate responsibility. Several European countries now have similar laws. The European Union also passed a due diligence directive last year. However, the discussion in Switzerland is not making any progress. they argue.
The new obligations should apply to companies with more than 1,000 employees and a turnover of CHF450 million ($495 million). Large corporations and their subsidiaries should also have to comply with due diligence obligations on human rights and environmental protection abroad, and they should be obliged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the coalition says.
Under their proposal, an independent supervisory body will carry out spot checks to ensure that companies are complying with the requirements. If corporations or the firms controlled by them cause damage, they should be held liable. Anyone affected by human rights violations by Swiss companies should be able to take legal action.
Implementation within two years
If the initiative is accepted in a national vote, parliament will have to adopt the legal provisions for the implementation of the initiative no later than two years afterwards.
The first“responsible business initiative” won the popular vote in Switzerland in November 2020, but failed to secure a majority of cantons.
The coalition has criticised the legal provisions that came into force afterwards. An ineffective counter-proposal was introduced at the request of corporate lobbyists, it says.
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
