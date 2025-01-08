Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol remains confined to his hillside villa

(MENAFN) Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol remained confined to his hillside villa on Tuesday, surrounded by barbed wire and a large team of bodyguards, while investigators continued their efforts to execute an arrest warrant against him. Since the parliament's impeachment vote last month, which suspended his powers due to his brief and controversial decision to impose martial law on December 3, Yoon has been holed up in his official residence in Hamnam Dong, a wealthy district in Seoul often referred to as "Beverly Hills Korea." Despite the ongoing investigation into charges of rebellion, officials have faced challenges in executing the arrest warrant, with Yoon's security personnel preventing access. Last week, a human chain of hundreds of presidential guards and military personnel blocked the investigators' path. However, the head of the investigation unit reaffirmed their determination to apprehend him.



Little is known about Yoon's daily life in isolation with his wife, first lady Kim Kyun-heem, and their pets—six dogs and five cats. Yoon has taken strict measures to maintain his privacy, including filing legal complaints against three television networks and a YouTuber who allegedly filmed a sensitive military area near his residence. In addition, security measures around his villa include barricades and buses blocking roads leading to the area, along with layers of barbed wire. Lawyer Suk Dong-hyun, a close confidant of Yoon, confirmed that the president is essentially confined to his home. A source familiar with the case, who requested anonymity, mentioned that Yoon rarely receives visitors, except for his lawyer, and that he is "managing well" despite the circumstances. Yoon quietly marked his 64th birthday at home, with flowers and over 2,000 letters sent by his supporters. However, his office has yet to verify reports about the celebrations.

