Displaced families in Gaza endure severe humanitarian conditions

(MENAFN) Displaced families in Gaza are enduring severe humanitarian conditions, particularly those living in tents made from worn fabrics and nylon, which offer little protection against the extreme heat of summer and the freezing cold of winter. These families were forced to flee their homes after they were destroyed during Israel's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023. Marday Shehadeh, who was displaced from northern Gaza to the south, described the dire situation, stating that the tent has become their home, kitchen, and everything they own. "It doesn't protect us from either the summer heat or the winter cold," Shehadeh said. "Our whole life has been reduced to a piece of cloth that can't shield us from anything."



Shehadeh, speaking to Safa Agency, explained how their lives have changed dramatically. Once accustomed to living in homes that offered comfort, they now face unbearable conditions. During the summer, the tents become infested with insects and temperatures can exceed 45 degrees Celsius, making it feel like a sauna. "Men may escape to public places, but we have no choice but to endure the unbearable heat," she said. "Living in the tent means losing all privacy. Every part of our lives is confined to that small space." Shehadeh expressed the heartbreaking reality of their displacement: "Inside the tent, you feel like you're dying, hiding from the gaze of others." The harsh conditions became even more tragic when heavy rains arrived, worsening the situation. "Our children died from the cold," she said, highlighting how the severe weather has taken a toll on their health, leaving them vulnerable to disease.



The memory of what life was like before the war haunts them. "Before, we would sit in front of the TV, wrapped up in our homes, trying to enjoy those moments," she recalled with a deep sigh. "But now, those moments are lost forever." Rana al-Shindaghli, a displaced woman from Deir al-Balah, shared a similar experience, describing the conditions in the tents as catastrophic. "The cold has devastated the bones of the young and made the old sick with diseases that have no cure," she said. "The entry of winter has added another layer of misery to our suffering." With sorrow, al-Shindaghli spoke about her destroyed home, now reduced to rubble by the Israeli occupation. "Our entire life was once in that house, but now it is gone, swept away by the wind," she said, grieving the loss of the memories tied to her home in Jabalia. "We used to be content with sitting there without eating, but now, all that remains is the loss."

MENAFN08012025000045015687ID1109068163