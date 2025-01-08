Israeli airstrikes on several areas of Gaza Strip result deaths of 49 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Israeli on several areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday have resulted in the deaths of 49 Palestinians, according to local sources. The are part of Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, marking the 460th day of what has been described as a genocidal war. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to conduct nightly raids in West Bank towns, while settlers have been attacking Palestinian villages.



In a related development, senior Israeli military officials acknowledged that the "ground operation in Gaza has exhausted itself." Despite this, Israeli Chief of Staff stated that pressure on Hamas will persist until the group is forced to return all hostages.



On the diplomatic front, a U.S. envoy appointed by President-elect Donald Trump announced significant progress in negotiations for a potential deal. The envoy also confirmed plans to visit Doha on Wednesday. However, Hebrew media reported that any ceasefire agreement with Hamas could shift the war’s focus from Gaza to the West Bank, and that prisoner releases may lead to further military operations.

