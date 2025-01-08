Italian journalist releases from Iran after three weeks in detention

(MENAFN) Prime Giorgia Meloni's office announced on Wednesday that an Italian journalist who had been detained in Iran and imprisoned for three weeks had been released and was on his way back to Italy.



“The plane taking journalist Cecilia Sala home took off from Tehran a few minutes ago” in addition “intense work through and intelligence channels,” Meloni’s office stated in a statement.



“Our compatriot has been released by the Iranian authorities and is on her way back to Italy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expresses her gratitude to all those who helped make Cecilia’s return possible, allowing her to re-embrace her family and colleagues,” her office declared.



It further stated that Meloni personally called Sala's parents to let them know she was free.



Shortly after the United States and Italy detained two Iranian nationals for export crimes connected to a deadly attack on American personnel, Sala, 29, was taken into custody on December 19.



The journalist, who hosts a news podcast run by Chora Media and writes for the Italian daily Il Foglio, was detained in isolation in Tehran's Evin jail.



