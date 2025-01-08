Syria left with collapsed state, devastated infrastructure after fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime

(MENAFN) After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's and its subsequent relocation to Russia, Syria has been left with a collapsed state and devastated infrastructure. Rebuilding the country will take many years and pose significant challenges for both the current and future governments. One of the most pressing issues for the new administration is securing energy stability, as any shortcomings in this area could lead to political, social, and economic instability, hampering the country's overall development. Syria's oil reserves, as of 2015, were estimated at around 2.5 billion barrels, with pre-2011 production averaging 350,000 barrels per day. The country also consumed 350,000 barrels per day and imported about 105,000 barrels per day of refined products such as diesel, gasoline, and kerosene. Regarding natural gas, Syria had proven reserves of 8.5 billion cubic meters by 2015, with daily production averaging 250 million cubic meters. However, much of the gas production came from the eastern Euphrates region.



Over the decades, the Assad regime used outdated oil extraction techniques, including water injection methods that pumped large amounts of groundwater into wells to facilitate oil extraction. This method damaged oil wells and had lasting environmental effects. The most significant harm to these areas, however, is the spread of nuclear radiation, which experts say continues to affect the environment, humans, and agriculture surrounding the oil fields. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this radiation must be constantly monitored and cleaned up. Due to the use of primitive extraction methods by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ISIS before them, experts believe that radiation contamination has spread even further. As a result, Syria’s oil wells may not be usable for production or consumption for several years until the sites are thoroughly cleaned.



Furthermore, during the conflict, many oil rigs and fields were not subjected to direct military strikes but were sabotaged, requiring significant repairs. The disruption of production has made it difficult to return many fields to their prior operational states. The country's oil refineries, which are located in Homs and Banias, are also in poor condition, needing extensive maintenance. Before the war, these refineries had a combined capacity of 240,000 barrels per day, meeting three-quarters of the country’s demand for refined products. However, their output has drastically declined since the conflict began. In sum, Syria faces enormous challenges in reviving its energy sector, as both environmental issues and damaged infrastructure hinder the ability to restore oil and gas production at the necessary levels for the country’s recovery.

MENAFN08012025000045015687ID1109068162