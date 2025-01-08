Attack near Kedumim appears to be part of broader set of interconnected issues

(MENAFN) The attack near Kedumim yesterday, whose perpetrators remain unidentified, appears to be part of a broader set of interconnected issues. These include the ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages, military actions in Gaza, pressures on Iran, Donald Trump's return to the White House, the future of the Palestinian Authority (PA), and internal Israeli matters, particularly legislation regarding military conscription evasion. The operation itself seems to have been carefully planned. The had prior knowledge of the area and deliberately chose their location, escape routes, and the time of the attack, when morning traffic is light and civilian vehicles are vulnerable. Their goal was to kill as many Israelis as possible, but armed civilians' quick reaction forced the attackers to flee. One detail they had not anticipated was the fortification of the bus, which prevented them from killing more passengers.



This attack stands out due to its deadly toll—three killed and eight wounded—but it is not an isolated incident. The region remains rife with weapons, and the militants' motivations are fueled by several factors: pressure from Hamas in Gaza, financial support from Iran, the growing economic crisis caused by the blockade, and occasionally retaliation against the PA's actions in Jenin. These motivations are not new. Since the war began, Hamas has urged West Bank Palestinians to join the fight in solidarity with Gaza, but the response has been limited. The local population is reluctant to take part, preferring to remain passive until the situation calms down. Nonetheless, Hamas still maintains numerous cells in the West Bank, which occasionally carry out attacks, though many are thwarted by Israeli security forces.



Iran plays a significant role in supporting Hamas and its activities, especially through financial and military assistance. Last year, Iran increased its efforts to funnel weapons and funds to terrorists in the West Bank, often using local gangs in refugee camps. These gangs are in contact with Iran’s Quds Force through social media, and while Israeli security forces have had some success in cutting off these connections, the effort is far from foolproof. A crucial issue in this ongoing conflict is the flow of money and weapons. Iran’s involvement includes smuggling advanced weaponry, such as improvised explosive devices and shoulder-fired missiles. While most of these shipments are intercepted in Jordan or at the border, there remains concern that some may have reached their destination. The West Bank is already flooded with weapons, either stolen from Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bases, purchased from local arms dealers, or locally produced.



Meanwhile, the PA's operations in Jenin aim to tackle some of these challenges. In these operations, six Palestinian police officers have been killed. Israel has welcomed these actions because they reduce the number of militants who might otherwise target Israeli forces or civilians. These operations seem to have been prompted by car thefts in Jenin, but there is an underlying motivation to demonstrate to the Trump administration that the PA is an active partner in the region's larger conflict dynamics. In summary, the recent attack near Kedumim reflects the ongoing complex interplay of local and regional factors, from militant operations to international politics, all influencing the security landscape in the West Bank and Gaza.

