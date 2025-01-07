'Sunna, Sehna Humari Aadat Hai': CEC Rajiv Kumar's Last Presser Laced With Poetry, A Retirement Plan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a lively press announcing the Delhi Assembly election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar captivated his audience by reciting not one, but three delightful shayaris. Known for his penchant for Urdu poetry, Kumar used these couplets to cleverly counter opposition allegations against the Election Commission of India.

Notably, this is the last press conference of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar , which was held at the Plenary House in Vigyan Bhawan.

“Sab sawaal ki ehmiyat rakhte hain,

Jawab toh banta hai.

Aadatan qalam-band jawab dete rahe,

Aaj roobaru bhi banta hai.

Kya pata kal ho na ho,

Aaj jawab toh banta hai."

(This loosely translates to: All questions are important. Hence, we must answer them. We usually have a habit of replying in written but we must respond face to face today. We never know if tomorrow comes or now, hence replying to questions today is important.)

CEC Rajiv Kumar was responding to those (Opposition parties) questioning EVMs and the electoral process in India.

“Kar na sakein ikraar toh koi baat nahi,

Meri wafa ka unko aitbaar toh hai.

Shikayat bhale hi unki majboori ho,

Magar sunna, sehna, suljhana humari aadat toh hai."

(This poetry loosely translates to: It's alright even if they don't agree. They still have faith in my loyalty. May be complaining is a compulsion for them. But it's our habit to listen, bear and sort things out.)

This was when CEC Rajiv Kumar was responding to political leaders who alleged ballot rigging after election results.

"Aarop aur iljamat ka daur chalein, koi gila nahin,

Jhoot ke gubbare ko bulandi milein, koi shikwa nahin,

Har parinam mein pramaan detein hain.

Par wo bina saboot Shaq ki nayi dunya rounak kartein hain

Aur shaq ka ilaaj to Hakeem luqmaan k paas bhi nahin?"

(The poetry loosely translates to: I have no complaints in this era of blame game and allegations, neither will I object to balloons of lies flying high. We keep giving proof during every result but they keep lighting a new world of doubts without any evidence. And there's no cure for doubts - neither with a wise man nor a physician.)

“India is gold standards of elections” CEC Rajiv Kumar added, as he drew a close to his last press conference as the Chief Election Commissioner.

CEC Rajiv Kumar on Retirement Plans

Responding to a reporter on retirement plans, CEC Rajiv Kumar mentioned that he would 'detoxify' for the next four to five months. He quipped, away from the prying eyes of the news media.

Rajiv Kumar further added, he would go“deep into the Himayalas” to enjoy some“ekanth” (Solitary peace) and practice“Swadhyay” (Self-reflection).

Kumar further stated that he would dedicate his life to charity. Rajiv Kumar mentioned he had studied in a Municipal school, where he learn the English Letters in class 6.