Bitget Introduces Pre-Market Trading For BIO Protocol (BIO)

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the pre-market launch of BIO Protocol (BIO) , enabling users to trade BIO ahead of its official spot trading debut. This pre-market initiative offers a streamlined environment for buyers and sellers to engage in trading before the token's spot listing, ensuring early access and liquidity for participants.

The pre-market trading period for BIO/USDT will run from 25th December 2024, 09:00 (UTC) to 3rd January 2025, 09:30 (UTC). Following this, spot trading will commence at 10:00 (UTC) on 3rd January 2025, with settlement deliveries beginning at 11:00 (UTC) and concluding by 15:00 (UTC) on the same day.

Users can access pre-market trading for BIO/USDT via the designated link

Bitget's pre-market trading platform supports two transparent and efficient settlement methods, ensuring users can participate with confidence:



Coin Settlement: From the delivery start time, the system periodically executes deliveries, matching sell orders with adequate token balances to corresponding buy orders. For sell orders lacking sufficient tokens, settlements or compensation are processed by the delivery end time. USDT Settlement: Orders are settled at the delivery end time, using the average index price from the last ten minutes as the execution price, providing fairness and clarity.

These settlement mechanisms reflect Bitget's commitment to offering a secure and transparent trading environment for all users.

BIO Protocol is an innovative network accelerating biotech advancements by enabling early-stage funding for scientific ventures. Designed to empower patients, scientists, and biotech builders, the protocol facilitates the collective funding, building, and ownership of tokenized biotech portfolios. By converging funding, incentives, and liquidity, BIO Protocol is fostering the development of an on-chain scientific economy, transforming the biotech landscape.

The launch of BIO Protocol (BIO) on Bitget's pre-market platform underscores the exchange's mission to provide access to emerging, high-impact projects that align with technological and economic innovation.

More details on BIO Protocol (BIO) and pre-market trading, users can find here

