Viral Men On A Mission Calendar Creator Launches Debut Book, Law Of Zero

Hardy first gained notoriety for his bold and controversial "Men on a Mission" calendar, featuring shirtless returned Mormon missionaries, followed by the equally provocative "Hot Mormon Muffins" calendar. The calendars drew both applause and controversy that sparked a global media frenzy and led to significant consequences. The fallout was swift and severe: Hardy was excommunicated from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Brigham Young University revoked his degree. During this time, Hardy made the decision to come out publicly as a gay man.
"Being cast out by my faith community and having my academic achievements invalidated could have broken me," Hardy explains. "Instead, I found power in authenticity by embracing my true self. Law of Zero
is a reflection of my journey; how I went from rejection to resilience, finding balance and purpose along the way."
In Law of Zero, Hardy shares the self-help philosophy he discovered in his darkest moments, encouraging readers to harness the power of "Zero" to find balance, clarity, and fulfillment. The book intertwines his extraordinary life story with actionable principles, revealing how to get unstuck, overcome challenges, and live authentically. Learn more as Chad discusses his journey and how he developed his transformative new way of thinking by viewing the book trailer here: .
Law of Zero: Finding Infinite Potential
Part memoir, part guidebook, Law of Zero
chronicles Hardy's personal transformation and introduces a philosophy designed to help readers find balance and rediscover their potential. The book weaves Hardy's unconventional story with actionable steps based on the five principles of Zero:
Find Awareness – Identify emotional and mental barriers to uncover new perspectives on life.
Secure Alignment – Clarify and align your path with your goals and core values.
Take Ownership – Empower yourself to reclaim your narrative and embrace accountability.
Release to Receive – Break free from negative beliefs and trauma to foster personal growth.
Engage Power – Lead with purpose, confidence, self-love, and empathy.
Critical Acclaim for Law of Zero
"Hardy's journey from outcast to advocate is as compelling as it is motivational. A must-read for anyone seeking transformation." - Sal Osborne, Hulu's Mormon No More
"Hardy's courage and insight shine on every page. Law of Zero is an inspiring call to authenticity and empowerment." - David Meltzer, legendary sports executive and author
"In Law of Zero, Hardy combines raw vulnerability with universal wisdom, creating a self-help guide unlike any other." - Glenn Ostlund, podcaster and author
"Finding your true path; here is a book worth reading."
- Julie Newmar,
author of
The Conscious Catwoman Explains Life on Earth, winner of Tony and Golden Globe awards, inventor and entrepreneur
About Chad Michael Hardy
Raised as a devout member of the LDS church, Chad Michael Hardy made international headlines when he was excommunicated and had his college degree revoked from Brigham Young University. His unconventional journey, from proudly embracing his identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to founding AdVenture Games Inc., a nationally recognized team-building company that partners with Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, Hardy demonstrates the power of authenticity and resilience. After discovering the law of Zero, Chad has channeled the personal challenges he has faced into helping others find their authentic joy and true self. Splitting his time between San Diego and Orlando, Hardy is also known for his impromptu "cocktail napkin sermons" sharing the magic behind the law of Zero. For more about Chad Hardy or to order the book, visit .
