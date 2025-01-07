Viral Men On A Mission Calendar Creator Launches Debut Book, Law Of Zero

"Being cast out by my faith community and having my academic achievements invalidated could have broken me," Hardy explains. "Instead, I found power in authenticity by embracing my true self. Law of Zero

is a reflection of my journey; how I went from rejection to resilience, finding balance and purpose along the way."

In Law of Zero, Hardy shares the self-help philosophy he discovered in his darkest moments, encouraging readers to harness the power of "Zero" to find balance, clarity, and fulfillment. The book intertwines his extraordinary life story with actionable principles, revealing how to get unstuck, overcome challenges, and live authentically. Learn more as Chad discusses his journey and how he developed his transformative new way of thinking by viewing the book trailer here: .

Law of Zero: Finding Infinite Potential

Part memoir, part guidebook, Law of Zero

chronicles Hardy's personal transformation and introduces a philosophy designed to help readers find balance and rediscover their potential. The book weaves Hardy's unconventional story with actionable steps based on the five principles of Zero:



Find Awareness – Identify emotional and mental barriers to uncover new perspectives on life.

Secure Alignment – Clarify and align your path with your goals and core values.

Take Ownership – Empower yourself to reclaim your narrative and embrace accountability.

Release to Receive – Break free from negative beliefs and trauma to foster personal growth. Engage Power – Lead with purpose, confidence, self-love, and empathy.

Critical Acclaim for Law of Zero

"Hardy's journey from outcast to advocate is as compelling as it is motivational. A must-read for anyone seeking transformation." - Sal Osborne, Hulu's Mormon No More

"Hardy's courage and insight shine on every page. Law of Zero is an inspiring call to authenticity and empowerment." - David Meltzer, legendary sports executive and author

"In Law of Zero, Hardy combines raw vulnerability with universal wisdom, creating a self-help guide unlike any other." - Glenn Ostlund, podcaster and author

"Finding your true path; here is a book worth reading."

- Julie Newmar,

author of

The Conscious Catwoman Explains Life on Earth, winner of Tony and Golden Globe awards, inventor and entrepreneur

Law of Zero

– Product Details