Heartland Dental Welcomes Sherianne James As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As CMO, Sherianne will oversee all marketing initiatives, driving brand growth,

fostering new patient and enhancing patient loyalty. With her extensive background, she is poised to lead Heartland Dental's marketing team to new heights. "We are thrilled to welcome Sherianne to the Heartland family," said Pat Bauer, President and CEO. "Her expertise and innovative approach to marketing will be invaluable as we continue to grow our supported footprint and provide exceptional marketing support to Heartland's of supported doctors."

Sherianne joins Heartland Dental from her previous role as Chief Marketing Officer for North America at EssilorLuxottica's Professional Solutions Division, where she successfully led initiatives to boost patient flow for over 8,000 independent eye care professionals. Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in advancing Heartland Dental's mission to support doctors and their teams as they deliver the highest quality dental care and experiences to communities across the country.

"I am excited to join Heartland Dental and contribute to our mission and vision," shared James. "I look forward to working with the talented team and leveraging my experience to continue to drive growth and innovation."

