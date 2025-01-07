I Was Very Happy When Jayam Ravi Said ‘Yes’ To The Antagonist’S Character: Sivakarthikeyan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sivakarthikeyan has now disclosed that Jayam Ravi plays the antagonist in National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara's upcoming film, in which he plays the lead.

The actor also went on to say that he was very happy when he learnt that actor Jayam Ravi had said 'yes' to the character.

During the course of a interview to a publication, Sivakarthikeyan said, "We have started shooting for the film. The promo shoot happened two days ago and we are continuing to shoot. It is a period drama which will be on a big scale. In fact, it will be on a bigger scale."

The actor also went on to give details of the other cast members of the film.

He said, "Sreeleela is there. Atharvaa is there. G V Prakash is doing the music and Ravi K Chandran sir is doing the camera."

The actor then excitedly went on to add, "The exciting part is Jayam Ravi sir is doing the antagonist's character. It is a very, very strong character and I was very happy when he said 'yes' to it. That is because I have seen his films when I was in college. That is also the time when he got into films and he is senior to me (in the industry). I have enjoyed so many films of his and the thought that I am going to act with him and fight each other is really exciting."

Talking about director Sudha Kongara's working style, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Sudha ma'am is very meticulous. She prepares everything. So, we don't have to ask any questions. She is always on high energy.”

Stating that he was looking forward to resume shooting with director Sudha Kongara, the actor said,”We are shooting at many locations and it is quite a tough film also for the entire team."

Sivakarthikeyan, during the course of the interview, also disclosed that his film with A R Murugadoss was 90 per cent complete and that the remaining 10 per cent would be completed once the director returned from shooting Salman Khan's film.