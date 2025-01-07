Gerald J. Leonard Joins The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gerald J. Leonard

International Order of Fantastic Professionals

- Gerald J. LeonardEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gerald J. Leonard is a world-renowned public speaker, including TEDx, a coach, and bestselling author of several books, including his most recent,“The Comeback: Turning Your Life Around” with Less Brown. Gerald has delivered real-world strategies that he's used with clients in industries as diverse as Fintech technology, multinational corporations, and Federal and state governments.He is the Publishing Editor, CEO, and Founder of the Leonard Productivity Intelligence Institute and the CEO of Turnberry Premiere, a strategic project portfolio management and IT governance firm based in Washington, D.C., where his 25+ years of experience includes implementing projects for multi-billion dollar organizations. As a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP), and Conversational Intelligence Coach (C-IQ), Gerald has developed a unique approach to enhancing workplace productivity for complex organizations.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly announces that Gerald J. Leonard has been accepted and is now a member. With a multifaceted career spanning corporate consulting, music, and thought leadership, he brings a wealth of expertise and inspiration to the IOFP community.“I am honored to be a part of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals, and I look forward to engaging with my peers to help others grow within their professions and collaborate and innovate with like minds,” said Gerald J. Leonard, founder and CEO of The Leonard Productivity Intelligence Institute and Principles of Execution LLC.In addition to his corporate and entrepreneurial achievements, Gerald brings a vast background in symphonic music and the principles of managing creative workforces to his repertoire. He attended The Juilliard School and The Manhattan School of Music. In his keynote presentations, Workplace Jazz and A Symphony of Choices, he frequently includes musical elements to inspire audiences to contribute to goals, meet critical drivers, and take ownership of outcomes.“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Gerald J. Leonard to the International Order of Fantastic Professionals. Gerald's extraordinary background and achievements make him a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to a mutually beneficial experience that will amplify Gerald's impact and the collective success of the IOFP,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About The IOFP :The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today's most pressing challenges. For more information, visit .For more information on Gerald J. Leonard and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...For Media Inquiries Contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka Prof Corp

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Watch and Explore the Benefits and Visionary Foundations of The Global IOFP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.