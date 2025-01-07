Turkish Trade Minister travels to Dhaka to explore economic cooperation with Bangladesh

(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, accompanied by a large delegation of business representatives, will travel to Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Thursday to explore new cooperation opportunities and bolster economic relations between the two nations.



The visit will focus on potential collaborations in a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, health tourism, mining, logistics, e-commerce, defense, and clean energy.



Bolat is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, as well as Sheikh Bashir Uddin, an adviser to the Commerce Ministry.



The Turkish delegation comprises officials from major business associations, such as the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).



Prominent Turkish and Bangladeshi business leaders will also meet to explore ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment. Additionally, Bolat will meet with Turkish entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to address current challenges and explore future collaboration opportunities, particularly in light of the political changes following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August.



Furthermore, Bolat plans to engage with Bangladeshi graduates of Turkish universities to strengthen cultural and educational exchanges.

