DSF’S ICONIC 30TH ANNIVERSARY CAPTIVATES DUBAI WITH UNFORGETTABLE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai’s most spectacular time of the year is here where residents and visitors can discover endless adventures across the city. The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), brings together the very best of the city’s outdoor experiences and unforgettable nature escapes. DSF’s monumental 30th edition promises something for everyone whether seeking thrills, exploring nature, or embracing tranquillity - proving once again that Dubai is the perfect place to be this season.



DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, in partnership with talabat, delivers electrifying entertainment every Saturday from Arab music legends like Hams Fekri on 4 January and Ibraheem Alsultan on 11 January, free to attend via the Blue App. Visitors can also enjoy free performances from local musicians and bands, such as Hosny & Friends on 6 January, Sara Tarabusi & Ray Beatbox on 3 and 8 January and Abri on 10 January. Visitors can experience the twice-daily, brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in dazzling fireworks by Al Brand-new IMAGINE shows light up the waterfront at 6:30pm and 9pm, while the second show culminates in a spectacular fireworks finish. Guests can enjoy mouthwatering food from SALT, MOSHI, Sayf Dubai, and more, while Spacetoon stage shows promise to delight families with beloved characters like Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Strawberry Shortcake and Blippi.



X Factor Live Show

● Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall brings the excitement of the X Factor live to the stage every Sunday night at 10:30pm, in partnership with Dubai TV and DSF. Fans can follow their favourite contestants all the way to the thrilling semi finals on 11 January and the grand finale on 12 January. Free spots can be reserved through the Blue Rewards app, making it easy to secure a spot at this unmissable event.



DSF x Hatta

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: Explore the great outdoors at Hatta, where festivity meets tranquillity until 5 January, from 4pm to 10pm on Sundays to Thursday and 12pm to 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors can hike, bike, zipline, and kayak amidst stunning mountain views, then savour meals from Home Bakery, GOAT Burger and Taste of Hatta under the stars. Every Friday and Saturday, magical fireworks light up the sky at 8pm, making Hatta the perfect getaway for adventure and relaxation.





DSF Auto Season

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: Enjoy a dynamic lineup of activations across Dubai with the first-ever DSF Auto Season. This exciting event focuses on all things automotive from showcases of the latest craftsmanship to competitions, unique experiences, parades and engaging meetups.



e& MOTB

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: D3 (Dubai Design District)

● About: e& MOTB returns for its 12th edition, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat and talabat, as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations. Highlights include a free open-air concert on 3 January featuring Saint Levant and Naika, 50 new retail vendors like Cider and The Gold Gods, 25 fresh dining concepts such as Homer Lobster and Dave’s Hot Chicken, and a special DSF grand finale drone show on 12 January. Plus, daily live entertainment and unique activations, including the Smash Room Truck, Wild Paint, and Beauty Bloc, make MOTB a vibrant hub of creativity and fun. The destination is open from 4pm to 10pm on Monday to Thursday and extends to midnight on Friday, while starting from 12pm to 12am on Saturday and Sunday.



The Uncommon x DSF

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Al Marmoom

● About: Discover The Uncommon x DSF at Al Marmoom, where this desert retreat blends nature with creativity, offering cosy seating, fire pits, arcade games, and kids’ play areas. Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa curates a seasonal menu alongside delicious flavours from BBQ Box, while stunning lighting installations create a magical ambiance from 4pm to midnight.



Dubai Lights

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Hatta, and City Walk

● About: Step into a world of wonder with Dubai Lights, where artistic installations transform the city into a glowing masterpiece. Celebrating the elements of Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection, these dreamlike locations invite visitors to stroll through themed zones, capture Instagram-worthy moments, and immerse themselves in the magic of light and motion.



DSF Fireworks

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: Brighten up the season with breathtaking fireworks displays lighting up Dubai’s skies. Starting at 9pm, DSF Fireworks Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall dazzle audiences daily, courtesy of Al Zarooni Group. For a magical escape, head to Hatta’s stunning mountains, where fireworks take place every Friday and Saturday at 8pm, creating unforgettable moments with friends and family, running until 5 January.



DSF Drones

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

● About: Witness the skies come alive with the DSF Drone Show, presented by Emarat. Featuring 1,000 drones in the longest show ever in DSF’s history, this awe-inspiring display combines cutting-edge technology with artistic brilliance. Held at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, the shows take place twice nightly at 8pm and 10pm, offering powerful beats, cutting-edge sound, and stunning 2D and 3D formations. A spectacular firework-drone display that blends pyrotechnics and breathtaking skydiving stunts is set to dazzle on 11 January 2025 with a mesmerising oceanfront spectacle of light, motion, and innovation.



Dubai Police Carnival

● Date: 10 - 12 January 2025

● Location: City Walk

● About: Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will host a carnival from 5pm to 10pm that features an Innovative Exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations, along with live performances and demonstrations by police dogs. Additionally, visitors will enjoy horse shows, military parades, entertainment activities, awareness lectures as well as a sneak peak into the upcoming graduation ceremony of police candidates.



Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: e& MOTB, The Uncommon x DSF, and DSF Auto Season at Dubai Hills Mall

● About: Visitors can witness the giant Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer Hologram Experience that celebrates 40 years of the Transformers franchise designed by renowned artist Vincent Faudemer and creative agency Brand Fuel. The hologram will appear at three flagship DSF venues: e& MOTB from 2 to 6 January, The Uncommon x DSF from 7 to 9 January, and DSF Auto Season from 10 to 12 January at Dubai Hills Mall.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



