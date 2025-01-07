Light single-engine aircraft collides into warehouse in California

(MENAFN) A light single-engine plane crashed into a furniture warehouse in Fullerton, California, on Thursday, resulting in a deadly fire and evacuation. Two individuals, believed to be the plane's occupants, were confirmed dead, while 19 others sustained injuries. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the city’s airport. Upon arrival, emergency services found the building ablaze, with a Vans RV-10 experimental aircraft inside.



The crash led to an explosive fireball, sending black smoke visible from miles away. Security camera footage showed the moment of impact. Eyewitnesses described panicked individuals fleeing the warehouse as flames spread. Authorities are investigating the incident with help from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



The plane, a kit-built model from 2011, had only been airborne for two minutes before the pilot requested an immediate return to the airport, according to flight-tracking data. The NTSB's preliminary report is expected within two weeks, with a final investigation likely taking over a year.

