'Waltzing With Brando' Screening At Palm Springs Intl Film Festival Q&A With Billy Zane, Jon Heder, Bill Fishman

Billy Zane portraying in his newest film, 'Waltzing with Brando' premiering at the 2025 Palm Springs International Festival

Billy Zane stars as Marlon Brando in his newest film, 'Waltzing with Brando' premiering at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Billy Zane stars as Marlon Brando and Jon Heder stars as Bernard Judge in the film, 'Waltzing with Brando' premiering at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Billy Zane as Marlon Brando in his newest film, 'Waltzing with Brando' premiering at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Billy Zane as Marlon Brando and Jon Heder as Bernard Judge at the beach in 'Waltzing with Brando' premiering at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Join Billy Zane, Jon Heder, and Bill Fishman for the screening of 'Waltzing with Brando' and an exclusive Q&A at PSIFF, exploring Brando's visionary eco-resort.

- Paul SchraderPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The critically acclaimed 'Waltzing with Brando,' starring Billy Zane (Titanic, Dead Calm) and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), will screen tomorrow, January 7, 2025, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF). The screening will take place at the Annenberg Theater, followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Zane, Heder, and Writer/Director Bill Fishman.A Fascinating True StoryBased on architect Bernard Judge's memoir, 'Waltzing with Brando' chronicles his partnership with Marlon Brando to design and build the world's first self-sustaining eco-resort on the Tahitian island of Tetiaroa. Set against the backdrop of one of Brando's boldest visions, the film highlights the challenges of marrying environmental innovation with Hollywood dreams.Directed by Bill Fishman (Tapeheads, Car 54, Where Are You?), the ensemble cast includes Camilla Razat (Emily in Paris), Alaina Huffman (Painkiller Jane), and Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl, Jaws). Billy Zane's portrayal of Brando is earning widespread praise for its depth and nuance.Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) on Waltzing with Brando“Billy Zane takes his portrait of Marlon Brando to another level. Maddening complex and contradictory, Zane's Brando is as close as we'll get to this human enigma,” said legendary screenwriter Paul Schrader, underscoring the film's appeal as both a cinematic achievement and a study of Brando's enduring legacy.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025Time: 7:30 PMVenue: Annenberg Theater, 101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262Special Guests: Billy Zane, Jon Heder, Bill Fishman, and other key collaboratorsThis PSIFF showcase provides a prime opportunity to explore Brando's genius and vision in a way that resonates deeply with today's conversations about environmental sustainability and creative ambition.For interviews, screener requests, or additional press materials, contact:EPEC Media | ... | WebsiteFollow the conversation:@WaltzWithBrando | #WaltzingWithBrando | #PSIFF #PSIFF2025 | #ForYourConsideration

