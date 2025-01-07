(MENAFN) Slovakia is preparing retaliatory measures against Ukraine after it stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory to the European Union on January 1, according to Prime Robert Fico. He condemned the move as "sabotage" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the refusal to extend the gas contract with Russia’s Gazprom has disrupted natural gas flow to EU nations such as Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria.



Fico warned that the halt in gas transit would cause significant economic losses for Slovakia, potentially costing the country hundreds of millions of euros annually. The Slovak state-owned gas importer, SPP, estimates that finding alternatives to Russian gas could add at least €90 million in additional costs for the country.



In response, Fico argued for the renewal of the gas transit deal or the implementation of compensation mechanisms to cover nearly €500 million in public finance losses. The Slovak government has also considered halting electricity supplies to Ukraine and reducing support for Ukrainian refugees in the country.



Fico claimed that the U.S. is the main beneficiary of Ukraine’s decision, as it has increased its gas exports to Europe, while Russia faces minimal impact and Slovakia bears higher energy costs. Ukraine’s actions were criticized by Russian officials as benefiting the U.S. at the expense of European allies.



Ukrainian President Zelensky accused Fico of aligning with Moscow, while the Slovak Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusation as baseless. The European Commission has attempted to downplay the consequences of the gas halt, but energy prices in Europe have surged as a result.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062851