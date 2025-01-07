Mashura Announces $300M Strategic Partnership With Warburg Pincus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership to growth, innovation and expand client reach in veterinary and markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashura , a leading inventory intelligence in healthcare, today announced a $300 million strategic partnership with a newly formed financing vehicle sponsored by Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of private equity growth investing. Mashura will focus on expanding its customer base across the U.S. and globally, innovating key solutions and increasing integration partnerships.

Mashura, a global leader in inventory intelligence solutions, provides cutting-edge smart cabinet technology to veterinary and dental clinics, which drives hard dollar cost savings by streamlining operations, improving inventory management and ensuring seamless compliance with DEA and state regulatory audits. Operating through two specialized brands, CUBEX, serving the veterinary industry, and Zimbis, catering to the dental sector, Mashura delivers tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each market. The company's software platform offers real-time reporting and intuitive analytics, empowering customers to prioritize operational demands and optimize inventory supply. By reducing medication costs and improving efficiency, Mashura supports clinics in driving positive EBITDA. With installations in over 16 countries worldwide, Mashura's solutions are transforming how healthcare providers manage their inventory and improve patient outcomes.

"One of my core focuses is to foster a culture at Mashura that emphasizes serving one another, developing innovative solutions, and creating programs that enhance healthcare for both people and their pets. Through our best-in-class solutions, we help healthcare companies maximize profitability, control inventory, and optimize workflow efficiencies, thereby increasing safety and mitigating risk," said Anton Visser, CEO, Mashura. "This partnership unlocks an exciting new opportunity for Mashura, allowing us to innovate, expand and drive continued success. The support from Warburg Pincus is invaluable and we look forward to leveraging their decades-long experience in healthcare and financing strategies."

"Mashura is a valued part of the vet and dental markets with their innovative storage cabinets, helping clients with increased billing capture, reduced inventory, consolidated analytics, automated suggested ordering and regulatory audits – all important services for healthcare providers," said José Arredondo, Principal, Warburg Pincus. "We are excited to partner with Anton and the CUBEX and Zimbis teams on this next phase of growth, expanding the reach and services for the company to benefit customers as the demand for automation solutions continues to accelerate," added Jordan Jones, Principal, Warburg Pincus.

The equity for the transaction is being provided by Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund ("WPCS FF"), which closed in September 2024 with over $4 billion in commitments. Mitsubishi Corporation remains a strategic partner to Mashura.

About Mashura

Mashura is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable veterinary and dental facilities to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes, while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. Mashura is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, home to its corporate office and distribution center. More information can be found at .

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of private equity global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $86 billion in assets under management, and more than 230 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

Warburg Pincus funds have invested over $18 billion in more than 180 innovative healthcare companies around the world, including Summit Health/CityMD, Modernizing Medicine, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, and Bausch + Lomb. The firm also has a successful track record of investing in capital solutions related transactions historically. The Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund consists of investments that include DriveCentric, Excelitas, MB2, MIAX, Nord Security, Service Compression, and United Trust Bank.

The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit



or follow us on

LinkedIn .

Contact



Warburg Pincus

Sarah Bloom, Associate Director, Communications

[email protected]

Mashura

Neels Visser, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Mashura

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED