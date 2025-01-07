Switchgear Industry Revenues To Cross $200 Billion By 2030: Market Shares By Voltage, Equipment, Insulation Media, End-User, Installation And Region

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switchgear by Voltage, Equipment, Insulation Media, End-User, Installation - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switchgear Market grew from USD 127.75 billion in 2023 to USD 136.29 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.71%, reaching USD 201.35 billion by 2030.



Currently, the market is principally influenced by urbanization, burgeoning energy consumption, and expansion of renewable energy sources. These growth factors fuel investments in electrical infrastructure, thus driving the demand for advanced switchgear systems, particularly those with smart abilities like condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

A significant opportunity lies in the integration of digital technologies and IoT in switchgear solutions, enhancing efficiency and reliability. Customization of solutions to cater to specific sector requirements also presents growth avenues.

However, challenges such as high costs of advanced systems, complexity in integration with existing infrastructures, and regulatory compliance impede market growth. The limited technical expertise in some regions can also be a restraint.

To foster innovation, research can focus on environmental sustainability by developing eco-friendly and compact switchgear, reducing SF6 emissions, and enhancing digital capabilities for smart grids.

The market exhibits a competitive landscape with continuous technological advancements, offering ample areas for research and development. Companies positioned at the forefront of innovation with adaptable, cost-effective solutions will likely gain competitive advantages in this dynamic market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Switchgear Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Voltage



1-36 kV



36-72.5 kV



< 1 kV

> 72.5

Equipment



Circuit Breakers



Fuses



Isolators



Relays

Switches

Insulation Media



Air



Fluid

Gas

End-User



Commercial & Residential Infrastructure



Manufacturing & Process Industries

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

Installation



Indoor Outdoor



Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

