10 wounded outside New York music venue shooting spree

(MENAFN) Ten people were in a shooting outside a music venue in Queens, New York, when multiple suspects opened fire on a group of individuals waiting to enter. The incident took place at 11:18 pm on Wednesday, with the victims, aged 16 to 20, suffering non-life-threatening injuries and being rushed to local hospitals. Authorities reported that around 30 shots were fired, and the suspects fled on foot before escaping in a sedan with out-of-state plates. Investigations are ongoing, with gang involvement being considered, though authorities have ruled out terrorism.



This shooting comes after two significant events earlier that day in the U.S., including a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans and an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump property in Las Vegas. In New Orleans, a man drove a rented Ford F-150 truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 people and injuring over 35. Authorities found an ISIS flag and explosives, classifying the incident as terrorism. Later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, with firework mortars and gas canisters found inside. The driver was killed, and seven others were injured, prompting authorities to investigate whether there is any connection between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion.

