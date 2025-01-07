To Catalyze AI Infrastructure - Open Launches Webisopen Point System

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Francisco, California, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

On-chain interaction with selected Open ecosystem projects will now grant users $OPEN points. The list of the first batch of eligible projects that can earn users $OPEN points includes AISweat.Shop, Overlord.bot, OpenDeSci Platform, with more incoming to be disclosed at

The points from the previous @owlonmusk_ campaign will be automatically bridged/converted to $OPEN points. Check the previous campaign here:

The exact calculation of $OPEN points and utilities are yet to be disclosed. Details should soon be available at

In addition, all Open ecosystem projects such as (ASS), Open DeSci Platform, Follow and more are expected to generate long term incentives for Open stakeholders.

What is Open?

The core technology of Open is the Open Virtual Machine (OVM). OVM powers blockchains with limitless, scalable, decentralized, and verifiable compute power, giving rise to possibilities of compute-intensive applications such as AI training, scientific simulations (DeSci) and complex financial algorithm executions, all done on-chain, in an immutable, transparent and verifiable manner.

OVM as the Wormhole for Complex Compute

OVM serves as a bridge between blockchain's on-chain immutability and the scalability of decentralized compute, enabling blockchain networks to run sophisticated applications like decentralized AI and scientific simulations (DeSci). By leveraging OVM, blockchains can now support advanced computations, unlocking new possibilities for high-performance, decentralized ecosystems.

This architecture supports a broad range of use cases, from AI-driven decentralized apps to complex financial models, all while preserving the immutability, verifiability, scalability, high performance computability, and decentralization of on-chain operations.

OVM – Verifiable AI Infrastructure

On-Chain AI and Machine Learning: OVM enables resource-intensive AI and ML computations on-chain, supporting advanced applications and agents like autonomous trader AI agents, sentient sentiment agents, predictive models and personalized execution assistants while maintaining verifiability.

For example,

(A.S.S.) is built with the AI infrastructure of Open (also known as webisOpen on X, collective includes RSS3). It allows Easy deployment of autonomous AI Agents with various decentralized financial abilities (DeFi) and the tokenization of DeAI-Fi Agents.

Verifiable DeSci

The Open Virtual Machine (OVM) offers a high-performance, decentralized, and verifiable compute layer, designed to democratize access to advanced computational resources. Its implementation begins with a demonstration and experimental applications on-chain analysis of genetic similarities between two viruses: SARS-CoV-2 (sequenced in Wuhan, 2019) and SARS-CoV (sequenced in Toronto, 2003) on the Open DeSci Platform, showcasing its capabilities in bridging decentralized computation with the immutability of blockchain technology. By bridging powerful decentralized computation with blockchain immutability, OVM is a Data Wormhole for innovations like verifiable and transparent AI and DeSci.

This analysis is performed fully on-chain using Open's Open Virtual Machine (OVM) within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) (together known as Open's Compute Wormhole) utilizing and bridging decentralized compute from Hyperbolic Labs, to ensure integrity, immutability, determinism, and resistance to tampering. Additionally, OVM guarantees verifiability through on-chain transactions, promoting transparency and trust in the results.

This demo and experiment of Open Desci Platform Alpha and its record on-chain (on Open Chain) has also been released to the public to showcase the power of OVM to the public. Users can check out this link for more information.



Reproducibility Guaranteed: Every computation is verifiable and reproducible, a critical feature for peer-reviewed scientific research.

Secure Data Processing: A built-in Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) safeguards sensitive data, ensuring integrity and tamper resistance throughout the computational process. Effortless Genomic Analysis: Researchers can now compare viral genomes, such as [SARS-CoV-2] and [SARS-Tor-2], in a decentralized and democratized manner, without permission and access to exclusive and expensive hardware.

These capabilities can highlight the expanding potential of OVM in decentralized science (DeSci), paving the way for further innovations in transparent and democratized research.

OVM – Compute Lego

OVM extends blockchain's functionality by enabling verifiable decentralized compute, allowing blockchains to securely harness limitless high performance computing power while preserving blockchain immutability and verifiability. Through its modular and scalable design, OVM enables different blockchains to be combined and integrated with decentralized compute like Lego blocks, whether for AI models or decentralized science (DeSci).

OVM – Institutional DeFi Infrastructure

Complex Financial Modeling: Ideal for DeFi applications, OVM allows for on-chain risk assessments, yield optimizations, and real-time derivatives pricing with verifiable and scalable compute, bringing institutional-grade modeling to on-chain decentralized finance.

OVM – Gaming & Metavere Simulations

OVM provides the sufficient decentralized and verifiable computational power for real-time simulations, NFT generation, and complex in-game economies on-chain, enhancing the trust and security of assets in decentralized gaming and virtual worlds.

Open Ecosystem

Apart from the experiments and initiatives mentioned, the Open Ecosystem has projects ranging from AI, information, socials, infrastructure, middleware, finance, data sources, creatives and media. Together Open accelerates the course of the open web.

About Open (aka webisOpen on X)

Open is a series of endeavors aimed at propelling the Open Web forward. Collectively, Open is the Data and Compute Wormhole for innovations like verifiable and transparent AI and DeSci. The Open ecosystem includes @RSS3_ @_RSSHub & @openinfo_ . webisOpen.