Bydfi Becomes The Top Choice For AI Concept Coin Investments, With Swarms And Ai16z Tokens Now Available

BYDFi , a leading exchange, announced the launch of two new tokens: Swarms and Ai16z , on January 7, 2025. These tokens are AI-driven assets within the ecosystem, representing the future of AI Agent technology. Their introduction further strengthens the integration of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, marking a big step for the Web3 industry.

Within 7 days, $Swarms surged over 500%, making it one of the fastest-growing tokens in the market

Swarms is a multi-agent LLM framework designed to offer efficient cluster architecture and seamless third-party integration. As a leading AI application for enterprises, Swarms enables businesses to manage collaboration between multiple AI agents, optimizing complex workflows. Its scheduling mechanism allows agents to coordinate tasks, potentially boosting enterprise productivity.

Market Trends:



Price Surge: The price of Swarms stands at $0.4934 at the time of writing, having risen over 500% in the past 7 days. Market Trading Volume: In the past 24 hours, Swarms' trading volume exceeded $244 million, with a market cap nearing $500 million, hitting a historic high. According to the latest data from GMGN, Swarms'“whale” holders still own 58.94 million tokens, with unrealized profits now exceeding $27 million.







Future Outlook:

The upcoming launch of Swarms Marketplace will introduce a series of new features, including auto-generation and upload of agents, paywall integration, and Swarms token trading integration. These innovations will allow developers and creators to create, upload, and potentially monetize their AI agent applications, further accelerating the adoption of AI in enterprise applications.

Ai16z Hits $2.472 Billion Market Cap, Leading All AI Concept Tokens on Solana

Ai16z is the first AI-driven Decentralized Autonomous Organization (VCDAO) token, combining artificial intelligence with decentralized finance (DeFi). Ai16z allows token holders to make investment decisions alongside AI bots, introducing decentralization and automation to the investment process. Its innovative concept has attracted widespread attention in the crypto community and garnered interest from traditional venture capitalists.

The famous investor Marc Andreessen once issued Ai16z on the platform . The basic technology, Eliza, was ranked first on the GitHub trend list in December. At the same time, Eliza is also supported in collaboration by Standford Labs. The partnership between Eliza Labs and the Ai16z team will focus on solving the application challenges of AI agents in DeFi systems, establishing a robust trust framework, multi-agent ecosystem, and DAO governance structure. This will position Ai16z as the core platform in the AI investment DAO field.

Market Trends:



Price Performance: The current price of Ai16z is $2.25, having increased by 313.7% in the past 30 days. Market Trading Volume: In the past 24 hours, Ai16z's trading volume exceeded $600 million, with a market cap reaching $2.472 billion, making it the first AI token on the Solana platform to surpass a $2 billion market cap.





Future Outlook:

With the technical support from Eliza and the rapid development of AI DAOs, Ai16z aims to become a big platform in the AI-driven investment area.

BYDFi: The Go-To Platform for AI Concept Coin Investors

Regarding the launch of Swarms and Ai16z tokens, BYDFi Co-Founder Michael stated:

Additionally, BYDFi has also listed several other AI-related tokens, including Cookie , Bio , Zailgo , GNON , and ORDER . For more information, users can visit the BYDFi Website or download the BYDFi App .

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized as one of the top 10 global crypto exchanges by Forbes, trusted by millions of users worldwide. The platform supports over 600 cryptocurrencies for spot trading and perpetual contract trading , with leverage ranging from 1x to 200x. Its latest feature, Perpetual Contract Copy Trading, helps users mitigate market risks and maximize potential returns with ease. Through partnerships with renowned payment service providers like Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo, BYDFi has simplified the cryptocurrency purchase process, enabling low-cost crypto acquisitions.

