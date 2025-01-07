Night Temperatures Rise In Kashmir, Srinagar Sunshine Brings Relief From Cold

The minimum temperature settled at 0.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, compared to the previous night's minus 0.5 degrees, the Met office said.

The city witnessed bright sunshine in the morning, bringing respite from the intense cold conditions.

Gulmarg, a resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 4.5 degrees.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the valley.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, logged a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 0.5 degrees.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30. It is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd (small cold)' and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha (baby cold)'.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now