French Neo-Colonialism Falls Into Focus As Relations With Azerbaijan Deteriorate

By Farman Aydin
The deepening rifts in French-Azerbaijani relations have already
begun to widen significantly on a global scale. The situation has a
serious impact not only on Political but also on economic
relations. As France's centre-left President Emmanuel macron loses
his influence in power, his aggression against official Baku is
simultaneously increasing. The anti-Macron and anti-French protests
that have arisen domestically and in the French overseas islands
are somehow associated with Baku.
Macron claims that Azerbaijan interferes in France's domestic
and foreign policy and, making unfounded statements, calls on
Azerbaijan not to support the small island states. Interestingly,
the French government, which positions itself as an international
human rights defender, considers its colonial policy towards New
Caledonia and other colonised overseas territories acceptable and
calls their support from outside a provocation. More explicitly,
Baku is blamed for the growing hatred of the Macron government in
these island states.
So how come France, with a GDP of over 3 trillion and a strong
military potential, sees Azerbaijan as such an obstacle?
French-Azerbaijani relations began to change dramatically after the
Second Garabagh War in 2020. This resulted in a strained political,
economic, and cultural relationship. France, defending Armenia,
which had occupied the Azerbaijani territories of Garabagh and East
Zangazur, declared an openly biased diplomatic war against
Azerbaijan.
France, knowingly defending Armenia's crimes in Garabagh, began
to blatantly defend it within the framework of international law.
Even at multilateral meetings, the French administration influenced
the decisions of the European Union and unfairly accused Baku.
After the last anti-terrorist operation in 2023, France's position
towards Azerbaijan worsened and, with the support of the Armenian
lobby, began to continue in the form of anti-Azerbaijani
propaganda.
From time to time, such provocations and anti-Azerbaijani
slogans began to break the bonds in French-Azerbaijani relations.
Instead of restoring the delicate situation, France, which further
aggravated it, once again demonstrated its biased position with its
latest step back in November. By refusing to participate in the
29th event of the COP held in Baku, established on the basis of the
Paris Agreement document, France demonstrated not only its bias
against Baku, but also its betrayal on the global stage. France did
not stop at this and did not refrain from smear and defamation
campaigns against COP29 and continued its cheap campaigns through
Armenia.
Azerbaijan, on the other hand, maintained its honest position on
the global stage and did not spare its support for the oppressed
peoples within its chairmanship to the non-aligned movement.
Although France calls this interference in state policy, the
position of hundreds of small countries that have been subjected to
oppression is completely different today. France, which ignored the
occupied Azerbaijani territories and Armenian crimes, got unmasked
and failed to successfully play the role of an international human
rights defender. Therefore, the French authorities are looking for
the culprit in the wrong place at the wrong time due to its lost
reputation
