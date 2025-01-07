Explaining: Trump's Election Win Confirmation In Congress, Russia's Environmental Crime, Ukraine's National Cashback Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.





U.S. CONFIRMS TRUMP'S ELECTION VICTORY

On December 6, the U.S. Congress officially certified Donald Trump's victory in the November 2024 presidential election.

● Despite Russia's attempts to use the elections to destabilize the United States, preparations for the transition of the White House administration are proceeding as planned.

● Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20, official making him the 47th President of the United States.

● The U.S. will remain a reliable ally of Ukraine and continue to demonstrate determination in achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

● Trump's principle of "peace through strength" aligns with the foundations of Ukraine's Victory Plan.

● Over the past year, Ukrainian President Zelensky has already met with Trump twice, in September and December.

RUSSIA'S ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME

Oil products spilled into the Black Sea following the sinking of Russian tankers have reached Crimea's southern coastline.

● On December 15, two tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet," each carrying over 4,000 tons of fuel oil, sank in the Kerch Strait.

● On January 4, satellite monitoring detected oil slicks up to 15 kilometers long near Sevastopol, Kacha, Feodosia, and Cape Takil, as well as possible contamination traces between Partenit and Sudak.

● As of January 5, the total polluted area in the Black Sea is approximately 1,000 square kilometers.

● Russia's use of substandard vessels has caused one of the largest ecological disasters in the Black Sea.

● Moscow utilizes its "shadow fleet" to bypass sanctions a generate profits to fund its war against Ukraine.

"NATIONAL CASHBACK" PROGRAM

In December, Ukrainians accumulated 463 million hryvnias in cashback, nearly 50 million more than during September-November combined.

● "National Cashback" is a state program launched in September 2024 to support Ukrainian manufacturers.

● Participants receive 10% cashback on purchases of domestically produced goods, which can be used for utility or medical bills, and purchases of books, medicines, and other essential items.

● Currently, 4.5 million citizens are participants in the program, with nearly 60% of them under the age of 45.

● On December 24, the state paid out 232 million hryvnias in cashback for November. Payments for December and January will be made at the end of February 2025.

● The program's primary goal is to stimulate the consumption of Ukrainian goods through market-based means, thereby supporting the domestic economy during wartime.