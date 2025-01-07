Macron states that France would back Syria's transition toward establishing "free and sovereign" state

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel stated that France would back Syria's transition toward establishing a "free and sovereign" state following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Speaking during the annual meeting of French ambassadors at the Elysee Palace, Macron emphasized the need for a serious and comprehensive transition process. He pledged ongoing French support to build a Syria that reflects its ethnic, political, and sectarian diversity. Macron also reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting the "Western-allied Kurds" in the fight against in Syria, referencing the YPG/PKK.



In the aftermath of the Syrian opposition's success in capturing Damascus and other cities on December 8, 2024, marking the end of 61 years of Baath Party rule and Assad’s family dynasty, a new administration took charge. The new head, Ahmed al-Shara, appointed Mohammed al-Bashir to form a government for the transitional period.



On the Iranian issue, Macron called Iran the "fundamental security problem" in the Middle East, stressing its significance to France, Europe, and regional countries. The president also mentioned that Iran's nuclear program, which has accelerated recently, would be a key priority in his upcoming meetings with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, signaling potential new sanctions against Iran. This follows the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions under former President Trump, prompting Iran to resume uranium enrichment.

