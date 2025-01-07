Humidifiers Market Growing At A CAGR Of 6.6% From 2023 To 2032 By Type Vaporizer Ultrasonic Wick/Evaporative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) the humidifiers is poised for significant growth, driven by concerns, technological advancements, and regulatory support

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Humidifiers Market Research, 2032The global humidifiers market , valued at $3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Humidifiers are essential appliances designed to increase the moisture level in the air within a room or an entire building. They are utilized in various settings, including commercial, industrial, institutional buildings, shopping complexes, and residential spaces. For single-room applications, residential humidifiers are commonly used, while whole-house or furnace humidifiers, integrated with the HVAC system, provide humidity throughout an entire home.Download PDF Sample:Market DynamicsSeveral factors are driving the growth of the humidifiers market. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies due to dry air has heightened consumer awareness about maintaining optimal humidity levels. Dry air can cause discomfort in homes during winter and when air conditioners are used in summer. For instance, a February 2023 article by Medical News Today recommended using a humidifier to reduce dry eye syndrome, among other tips. These health-related factors are expected to significantly drive the humidifiers market during the forecast period.Additionally, the rise of smart connected humidifiers, which can be controlled via smartphones, is expected to boost market growth in the residential sector. Industrialization and concerns about a healthy work environment are also driving the adoption of humidifiers in sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. The construction of residential and commercial buildings, including shopping malls, hospitals, and schools, is another factor contributing to market growth. For example, in January 2023, the Triple Five Group planned to construct the American Dream Mall near Everglades National Park in Florida.Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to ensure workplace comfort and safety. For instance, in July 2023, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended temperature control in the range of 68°F to 76°F and humidity control between 20% to 60% to prevent fatigue and dry air diseases among workers. These regulations are adapted by other countries with modifications suitable to their climate.However, the market faces challenges related to the maintenance of humidifiers. Routine maintenance is crucial to prevent mold growth on internal parts, which can cause sickness if not properly cleaned. This factor is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.Innovative technologies, such as humidity level controllers and automated shutdown features, along with remote controlling systems via smartphones, are anticipated to drive market expansion. Key players are focusing on new product launches to expand their market share. For example, Xiaomi introduced the Smart Humidifier 2 in August 2022, featuring UV-C sterilization and purification, a 4.5 L tank, and remote control via the Mi Home app. Such trends are expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.Segmental OverviewThe humidifiers market is segmented by humidifier type, installation type, end-user, and region.By Humidifier TypeThe market is divided into vaporizer humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and wick/evaporative humidifiers. Vaporizer or warm mist humidifiers heat water and expel steam to increase humidity, making them popular for residential use due to their ability to collect essential minerals beneficial for human cells. Ultrasonic cool mist humidifiers are effective against allergies and seasonal flu symptoms and are used in laboratories, print work, and manufacturing facilities.Users are increasingly switching to ultrasonic humidifiers due to their efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and cost-effectiveness. Evaporative systems produce mist by blowing water through a wick filter using a fan, ensuring pure and clean mineral-free moisture output. The vaporizer humidifiers segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor, while the ultrasonic humidifier segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Purchase Enquiry:By End UserThe market is divided into residential and commercial/industrial segments. Humidifiers are used in various commercial and industrial applications, including warehouses, restaurants, malls, greenhouses, printing facilities, automotive manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, and packaging industries, to maintain humidity and improve productivity. The residential segment includes technology-driven humidifiers such as smart connected humidifiers, which are expected to positively impact market growth. The commercial/industrial segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor, while the residential segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By RegionThe market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). In 2022, Asia-Pacific had the highest revenue share, and LAMEA is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed humidifiers are preferred for industrial, commercial, or large-scale residential applications, while portable humidifiers are convenient for small spaces and do not require permanent installation. The fixed humidifier segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor, while the portable humidifier segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Competition AnalysisMajor players in the humidifiers market include Armstrong International, Inc., Condair Group, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Levoit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD., Munters AB, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, Spirax Sarco Limited., and UCAN Co., Ltd. These companies have adopted strategies such as product launches and business expansions to offer better products and services to customers.Examples of Expansion and Product LaunchesIn March 2023, Levoit Company launched the Levoit OasisMist 1000S Humidifier, offering 60% higher mist and covering around 600 sq feet of open space.In September 2022, Munters opened a new factory in Virginia, U.S., for climate control equipment for data center cooling, focusing on energy-efficient and advanced cooling and humidity control equipment.In August 2022, Levoit launched the OasisMist Smart Humidifier, featuring voice assistance, auto mode, quiet mode, and a 4.5 L storage capacity with 45 hours of mist.In February 2022, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. launched 23 products in the air conditioner segment, including the R Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers.In December 2021, Honeywell International Inc. announced the launch of a new range of Honeywell Branded Air Purifiers, divided into Value Series, Platinum Series, and Ultimate Series, with features such as UV LED, Ioniser, and Humidifier.In March 2021, Condair Group launched a new in-duct evaporative cooler and humidifier with a capacity to supply 360 kg/h humidity and 245kW adiabatic cooling.Update On Demand:Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2022 to 2032 to identify prevailing market opportunities. It offers information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with Porter's five forces analysis to help stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The in-depth analysis of market overview and segmentation assists in determining prevailing market opportunities, while major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players. The report includes the analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

