Dirk Simons is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG (news with additional features)

Cuxhaven, January 7, 2025 – At the beginning of the year, Dirk Simons took over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG from Marc van't Noordende, who had been Chairman of the Board on an interim basis since August 2024. 'I am very much looking forward to the new task. PNE AG is developing excellently in a dynamic market environment. There is a clear vision that we want to realise together with the Board of Management and the employees,' says Dirk Simons. 'The expansion of renewable energies continues to be a future field in which we want to play an active and driving role. PNE AG has all the prerequisites to continue to be successful in this endeavour.' Dirk Simons is an experienced executive in the energy sector. He has been active in the international environment for decades. In recent years, he has successfully implemented projects at board level at various renewable energy companies. Among other things, Dirk Simons was Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mainstream Renewable Power and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of Mabanaft. At Npower, Dirk Simons was Chief Operating Officer (COO) from 2015 to 2019 and a member of the Executive Board as CFO. He demonstrated his skills in various management positions in the RWE Group from 1995 to 2015. Dirk Simons has been a member of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG since November 2024. PNE announced this in mid-November. At the December meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dirk Simons was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from January 1, 2025. Marc van't Noordende remains a member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board now consists of Dirk Simons (Chairman), Christoph Oppenauer (Deputy Chairman), Roberta Benedetti, Alberto Donzelli, Marcel Egger, Marc van't Noordende and Dr Susanna Zapreva.

About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Your contact persons: PNE AG

