AI takes center stage at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas

(MENAFN) The annual Consumer Show (CES) opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, with organizers highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) as a key focus throughout the event, which runs through Friday.



Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Association (CTA), discussed the upcoming event in an interview with FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown." He noted that this year's CES will feature more innovative entries than ever before, with AI playing a prominent role.



"Out of the 4,500 exhibitors, many—especially the major players—will be showcasing AI," Shapiro said, pointing to tech giants like LG and Samsung, which will be discussing topics such as smartphones, smart homes, and TVs.



Shapiro further explained that AI is being integrated into numerous devices, including personal computers, a topic expected to be a major focus for chip manufacturers. Additionally, automakers and other companies will showcase how AI is enhancing consumer products, while some will emphasize how AI is improving productivity.

