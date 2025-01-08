Ramaphosa urges SACP to avoid running independently in 2026 elections

(MENAFN) Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of the African National (ANC), has urged the South African Communist Party (SACP) not to contest the 2026 separately, emphasizing that the two parties are like “twins” and that separating would signify a loss of state power.



Ramaphosa warned that such a move would further divide and weaken the ANC, pointing to the negative impact caused by breakaway factions within the party over the years.



“When you observe the various factions that have split from the ANC, you begin to understand that this process of fragmentation, which has been ongoing since the late 1950s until 2000,” he said.



Ramaphosa made these comments at the SACP’s 30th anniversary celebration in memory of the late Joe Slovo, held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Monday.



His statement comes after the SACP revealed in December that it intends to contest the 2026 local elections independently, without the ANC, due to dissatisfaction with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) involvement in the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU).

