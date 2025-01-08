Al Noor Center For Blind Organises Debate On Braille In Digital Era

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Noor Center for the Blind, in collaboration with QatarDebate Center, yesterday organised a debate on Braille in the digital era.

Held at the premises of Wifaq Family Consulting Center with the participation of the center's members with visual impairments attending inclusive schools, the debate was intended to highlight the nexus between modern and Braille mode and discuss the opportunities generated from leveraging digital technologies in exchange of relying on Braille as a key vehicle for and engagement.

Acting Director of the Community Awareness Department at Al Noor Center for the Blind, Abdul Aziz Al Binali stated that organising this debate reflects the center's commitment to highlighting challenges and opportunities of cutting-edge technologies for persons with visual impairment, stressing that creating equilibrium between these technologies and Braille mode is essential to ensure its effectiveness as a basic tool for learning.

Communications Manager at QatarDebate Center, Reem Al Musallam said this cooperation underlines the shared vision to support the community segments, especially those who need to be significantly empowered to express their voices, affirming that fusing Braille with cutting-edge technologies ensures a wide inclusivity and real equality.

The center's affiliates have been rehabilitated through professional workshops to advance their debating skills to be further convincing and influential to ensure the topics remain impactful, highlighted Al Musallam.

The workshop featured a significant interaction on the part of attendees who admired the depth of discussions, which came as part of the center's initiatives to mark World Braille Day, with the aim of supporting persons with visual impairment and honing their skills. Al Noor Center for the Blind is a member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.