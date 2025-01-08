Qatar, Cuba Hold Political Consultations
The third round of Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Cuban side was headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Gerardo Penalver Portal. They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.
