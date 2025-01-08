Qatar, Cuba Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The third round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Cuban side was headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Gerardo Penalver Portal. They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.