Amir Sends Condolences To President Of China
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on the victims of the earthquake that struck Xichang, southwest China, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN08012025000063011010ID1109067012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.