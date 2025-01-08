Appgallery Gamers Cup Hosts Top Battle Royale Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the guidance of Qatar Esports Federation, AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) delivered an unforgettable gaming spectacle as gaming enthusiasts from across the region gathered for the first time at the Dusit Doha Hotel for an exciting tournament. With a prize pool of $20,000, the event was a landmark celebration of gaming talent, strategy, and community.

The AGC- Top Battle Royale brought together top-tier players and passionate fans, offering an immersive experience that showcased AppGallery's commitment to fostering gaming excellence in the Middle East. The venue buzzed with energy as players competed for their share of the prize pool and the championship title.

“HUAWEI AppGallery is proud to support Qatar's thriving gaming community by hosting events that unite players and showcase their exceptional talents,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation.

“The AGC tournament exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem for gamers and empowering them to excel on both regional and global stages.”

“This event jointly hosted with AppGallery Gamers Cup has been instrumental in driving the growth of Qatar's esports ecosystem, creating platforms where talent and passion converge,” said Sheikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatar E-sports Federation.

“This partnership not only elevates the competitive gaming landscape in Qatar but also aligns with Qatar Esports Federation's vision and strengthens our position as a regional hub for esports innovation and excellence.”

The event featured world-class gaming setups and opportunities for attendees to engage with the latest offerings from HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the world's top 3 app distribution platforms.

HUAWEI AppGallery's continued focus on innovation in the Esports field is evident in its partnerships with leading game developers and its support for the gaming community. The AGC-Battle Royale tournament marks another milestone in its mission to connect gamers through technology and create memorable experiences, leaving the champions a legacy of excellence that will inspire gamers across the region.