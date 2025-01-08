Qatar Airways Refutes Office Closure Claims In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways has firmly denied reports circulating in social claiming the closure of its offices in Pakistan.

In an official statement released today through their official account on X, the airline emphasized that all flights to and from Pakistan remain operating according to schedule, and their offices across the country remain fully operational.

The clarification comes in response to recent social media rumours suggesting that the airline has shut down its Pakistani services and operations.

Qatar Airways maintained that these published reports are incorrect and assured passengers that their services continue as usual.

It further added that travelers seeking correct information or assistance can reach Qatar Airways through their dedicated official customer care line at +92 21 38490002.

The airline assured that it continues to serve its regular routes connecting Pakistan with destinations across the globe through its Doha hub.