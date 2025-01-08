U.S. accuses Sudan’s rapid support forces of genocide, imposes sanctions on RSF leader

(MENAFN) In response to a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more from their homes, the United States said on Tuesday that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated militias had committed genocide in Sudan and sanctioned the group's head.



In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the RSF and affiliated militias had persisted in attacking civilians, systematically killing men and boys based on their ethnicity, and specifically targeting women and girls from particular ethnic groups for rape and other sexual violence.



According to Blinken, the militias have also killed innocent persons leaving combat and targeted escaping civilians. Blinken declared, “The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities,”



Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the RSF, was subject to restrictions declared by Washington that prohibited him from entering the country and frozen any US assets he might own.

