Municipality Ministry Conducts Beaches, Islands Cleaning Drive

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality, represented by the General Cleanliness Department, is running a programme for cleaning beaches and islands. This is part of the community initiatives for the year 2025 to achieve the sustainable development goals within Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry issued a year-round schedule for cleaning beaches and islands. As per the schedule, the cleaning drives will be held at Al Arish Beach on January 16, Ras Rukn Island on January 18, Umm Al Ma Beach on January 25 and Ras Ashiraj Beach on February 8, Fariha Beach on February 15, and Umm Tais Beach on February 22.

The ministry urged people to participate in cleaning the beautiful beaches as it is collective responsibility, and stressed that participation is open to everyone, and the appropriate time can be chosen through the website of the Ministry of Municipality.



The beach cleaning programme for January 2025 includes 5 beaches: Umm Jatilah Island Beach, Al Arish Beach, Ras Rakan Beach and Umm Al Ma Beach.

This campaign aims to enhance environmental awareness among members of society and encourage them to adopt sustainable practices that contribute to preserving the cleanliness of the marine environment and protecting it.

It also confirmed that all participants will receive the necessary tools to clean the beaches. Beach and island cleaning drives attracted a large number of people including individuals and firms.

In September last year, the cleaning campaigns of public beaches and islands implemented by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the General Cleanliness and Municipalities Department, in cooperation with the competent authority at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and a number of civil society institutions, in conjunction with the celebration of World Cleanup Day, resulted in the removal of about three tonnes of random waste from various beaches in the country.

A total of 433 people from various governmental and private entities participated in the cleaning campaigns, which continued during the period from September 19 to 21.

The participating entities included the General Cleanliness Department (Beaches, Islands and Field Operations Section), the Administrative Services Department, Al Sheehaniya Youth Center, Friends of the Environment Center, Simaisma and Al Dhaayen Youth Center, Al Wakra Club Youth Department, and Cable Segers Engineering Company.

As part of its celebration of World Cleanup Day 2024, a campaign to clean Simaisma Beach was organised on September 21, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The campaign aims to raise community awareness about environmental preservation, encourage active participation in sustainable practices, and establish an inspiring model for everyone to join hands in support of a common cause that impacts the whole of society.

In May last year, in a continued effort to protect Qatar's pristine coastlines, around 40 volunteers gathered at Sealine Beach on for a clean-up initiative.

This event was part of an ongoing series of beach clean-up drives taking place across the nation, aiming to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and promote the importance of maintaining clean and healthy beaches.

The campaign, which took place at the National Cruise Qatar Sealine Camp, garnered substantial support from various community groups and organisations.