Qatar Society Of Engineers Announces January 25 As Qatari Engineer Day

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers has announced that January 25 of each year will be designated as Qatari Engineers Day, in recognition of the pivotal role played by engineers in building a sustainable future and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.

This announcement coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the Society, which was launched on January 25, 2007. This day is a recognition of the achievements of Qatari engineers and their effective contributions in all engineering sectors.

Qatar Engineers Day is more than just a celebration, it is a strategic platform that highlights the importance of engineering in achieving national progress and reflects the commitment of the Qatar Society of Engineers to continue promoting innovation, empowering youth, and supporting Qatari female engineers who have become a key part of the engineering workforce within Qatar.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Society of Engineers Eng Amna Mohammed Al Naama, the first Qatari female engineer to head the Society since its establishment, explained that dedicating this day reflects the Association's vision of unifying efforts towards developing the engineering sector.

“Qatari Engineers Day is a message to all engineers in Qatar, that their role goes beyond technical work to include building a sustainable and prosperous future,” said Al Naama.

She added that the society seeks to provide full support to Qatari engineers through training and guidance programmes, and launching innovative initiatives that focus on integrating modern technology such as artificial intelligence and sustainable energy into the engineering sector.

The Qatari Engineer's Day events will feature a comprehensive presentation of the association's activities and future projects extending to the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The events will also include discussion sessions aimed at developing engineers' skills and enhancing professional interaction, in addition to honoring engineering innovations and distinguished achievements that have contributed to strengthening Qatar's position as one of the leading countries in the engineering field.

Al Naama stressed that innovation is the core of the society's strategy, with a focus on encouraging new ideas and supporting start-ups and innovative projects.

She pointed out that the association is working to enhance its position locally and internationally by building strategic partnerships with national and international institutions, which contributes to increasing the opportunities available to its members and expanding their scope of influence.

Among the key initiatives recently announced by the society is to enhance the empowerment of young engineers, by providing engineers from national leadership to support new engineers and guide them towards professional success.

Qatar Society of Engineers is also working on developing its digital infrastructure to provide better services to its members, and developing innovative interactive tools that facilitate communication and organization of engineering activities.