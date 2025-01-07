Lubinets states Russia kills seized Ukrainian defenders in its jails

(MENAFN) The Russian killed three seized Ukrainian defenders close to Neskuchne in the Donetsk area, in line with preliminary news.



Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



“We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate the true face of the aggressor state. On January 3, near the village of Neskuchne, the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers committed a heinous crime – they allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to DeepState, the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head,” he announced.



The Ombudsman has declared that Russia's operations show an apparent neglect for globe norms. In line with the Geneva Conventions, captives of conflict are under specific safeguard, and no nation has the right to torture, abuse, or murder them.



Lubinets stated that, as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner, he foe the second time called to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.



