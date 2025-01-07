Energy independence passports to guarantee steady energy supply for societies, businesses

(MENAFN) In collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry, the Communities and Territories Development Ministry has agreed on power independence passports for each area of Ukraine.



The current statement was posted by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry on Facebook, an Ukrinform reporter stated. The corresponding decree was inked on December 31, 2024.



“The Energy Passport of the region is a comprehensive assessment of prospects for the development of distributed generation in each particular region. The document allows regional administrations to develop detailed action plans, namely with regard to the development of distributed generation, taking into account the peculiarities of each area,” the sttaement reports.



Energy independence passports will assist local self-government firms to totally plan the improvements of power projects, in specific those connected to distributed generation. This is crucial to guarantee a steady energy supply for societies and businesses.



In line with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Kuleba, power passports will allow each area not only to measure its power capabilities but also to make improvements plans in line with local specifics. This will rise power security and promote local economic improvement via investments in renewable power and infrastructure.



