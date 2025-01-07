(MENAFN) In the five months since the beginning of the Kursk mission, over 38,000 Russia workers has lost, for example almost 15,000 died. This was stated by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.



“Five months since the beginning of the Kursk operation: total enemy losses amount to more than 38,000, of which about 15,000 were killed,” the statement stated.



Ukrainian also destroyed 330 artillery systems, 32 pieces of special equipment, 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 12 air defense systems, 1,104 vehicles, 12 MLRS, , one airplane, three helicopters, and 859 drones.



Through the mission, Ukrainian troops seized 860 Russian troops, largely replenishing the swap fund. This made hundreds of Ukrainian troops who had been captured in Russian jails to go back home.



Over 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were granted state decorations for their bravery and efficient actions through the Kursk mission.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109061711