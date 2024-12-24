Meta warns of fake ads appearing on social media platforms

(MENAFN) Social company Meta declared on Monday a universal anti-scam alertness operation to defending customers from fake ads throughout the festive shopping period.



The firms, which has Facebook, WhatsApp, as well as Instagram, showed it has closed more than two million profiles connected to scam centers in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the UAE, as well as the Philippines during the current year.



In further instance, the firm noted its application attempts have deleted 15,000 phishing URLs in Vietnam as well as 9,000 in Singapore in 2024.



Operating with cybersecurity company Graphika, Meta highlighted three key scam pans aiming festive purchasers, including false Christmas gift box offers, fake festive decoration promotions, as well as forged sale codes.



Working in many languages, scammers are consuming new approached, such as AI-generated voiceovers as well as false shopper reviews to trap victims, the firm also noted.



"Scammers constantly evolve their tactics to evade detection and rarely target one single platform," Meta noted in its declaration.

