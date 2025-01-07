UK spearheads Nordic Warden system to safeguard undersea infrastructure

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom introduces an advanced reaction system, called Nordic Warden, designed to detect risks to underwater infrastructure and keep track of the movements of Russia's "shadow fleet."



During a session in the House of Commons on Monday, Defense Secretary John Healey highlighted the nation's dedication to addressing "Russian aggression" extending beyond Ukraine.



This development follows reports of damage to a vital power cable connecting Finland and Estonia across the Baltic Sea, which occurred on Christmas Day.



Finnish officials suspect the incident might involve a ship linked to Russia's shadow fleet.



"Russian aggression is not simply confined to Ukraine, and we all saw what happened on Christmas Day. We are deeply concerned about the damage and sabotage to undersea cables.



"For the first time, the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) has activated an advanced UK-led reaction system to track potential threats to undersea infrastructure and to monitor the movements of the Russian shadow fleet," Healey said.



Nordic Warden, coordinated from the standing joint force headquarters in Northwood, provides real-time monitoring of ships entering high-risk areas.



The system utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze input from multiple sources, including the Automatic Identification System (AIS) that ships use to signal their positions, in order to evaluate the threat level of vessels approaching critical zones.

