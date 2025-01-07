Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Episode 5 Central Bank Digital Currencies From A Japanese Legal Perspective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professor Takashi Kubota of the Waseda Law School explains the potential of Central Digital Currency (CBDC) in Japan using international comparisons.

- Professor Takashi KubotaTOKYO, JAPAN, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Waseda University released the fifth episode,“Central Bank Digital Currencies from a Japanese Perspective”, of its English language podcast series“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on January 7, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube .Episode 5:“Central Bank Digital Currencies from a Japanese Legal Perspective”In this episode, Professor Takashi Kubota (Waseda Law School) sits down to chat with MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) about the potential of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in Japan using international comparisons. He shares his expert knowledge of the Japanese legal system, highlighting the aspects that obligate Japan's government to communicate with the public on financial matters, and yet notes that low awareness of CBDC remains a significant obstacle to its introduction. Professor Kubota also weighs in on the question of whether CBDC, or digital currency in general, may potentially replace fiat currency in the future.About the Series:Waseda University's first ever English-language academic podcast titled“Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-30 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It's a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release Schedule*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 6(Release date: 2025/1/21):Professor Gracia Liu-Farrer, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey-“Rethinking Skilled Migration”■Episode 7(Release date: 2025/2/4)Professor Toru Yoshikawa, MC Assistant Professor Yun Jung Yang-“Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

