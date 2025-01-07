Russians Attacked Sumy Region's Border 50 Times During Last Day, 1 Person Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the last day, Russian fired 50 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on , Ukrinform reports.

169 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Myropilia, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhine, Khutir-Mykhailivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorodske communities were shelled.

Krasnopilia community: UAVs dropped explosives (14 explosions), mortar shelling (22 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (six explosions), FPV drone attack (11 explosions). A private residential building and a car were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

Miropilia community: the enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers (38 explosions). Two residential buildings were damaged.

Znob-Novgorodske community: Russians attacked with artillery (six explosions) and an FPV drone (one explosion).

Shalyhine community: eight mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers (40 explosions).

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling was recorded (three explosions).

Bilopilia community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (one explosion), one civilian was injured as a result of the explosion.

Khutir-Mykhailivka community: 10 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Nova Sloboda community: FPV drones were attacked (two explosions).

Velykopysarivka community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (five explosions), and an FPV drone attack (two explosions).

The photo is illustrative