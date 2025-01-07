Japan Strengthen Its Defense Capability And Alliance With United States
1/7/2025 12:09:15 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2025, Japan will focus on significantly enhancing its defense
capabilities and further strengthening its alliance with the United
States, Azernews reports.
This was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba
during a press conference marking the New Year.“Our country's
defense capability is a deterrent to anyone starting a war against
us,” the Prime Minister emphasized. He also stated that Japan would
not only increase its defense capabilities but would also bolster
its relationship with the United States and deepen its regional
partnerships.
During his election campaign, Ishiba highlighted his support for
the creation of an "Asian NATO" and a collective security system
for the region. In an article for the Hudson Institute, he proposed
the deployment of American nuclear missiles in Asia and suggested
the "joint ownership" of these weapons. Currently, Japan's ruling
Liberal Democratic Party is officially discussing the idea of a
"NATO-Asia," with a special committee, chaired by former Defense
Minister Itsunori Onodera, set up to explore this possibility.
It's important to note that Japan's new national security
strategy, approved by the government on December 16, 2022, includes
the right to carry out counterstrikes against potential enemy
targets. However, preemptive strikes were explicitly excluded from
the strategy. The new plan also calls for an almost twofold
increase in military spending, targeting two percent of GDP by
2027.
Japan's defense expansion is already in motion, with plans to
enhance the range of Type-12 missiles, develop its own hypersonic
weapons, and purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United
States. These steps aim to enable Japan to launch counterstrikes
deep into enemy territory if needed, thereby strengthening its
defensive posture in the face of rising regional tensions.
Japan's growing focus on defense comes amid concerns over
China's military expansion, North Korea's missile tests, and
regional instability. By solidifying its defense strategies and
alliances, Japan is positioning itself as a key player in ensuring
regional security in East Asia.
