Investors Protest Over Life Savings In Schemes After Navi Mumbai And Mumbai Offices Of Firm Found Locked
1/7/2025 12:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hundreds of investors on Monday protested after finding the office of an investment firm locked in Navi Mumbai amid allegations of a scam, Police said.
Many investors claimed they had invested their life savings in the company's schemes which promised them substantial returns over a decade. Also Read
Protests erupted when several investors found the company's offices in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district locked. A showroom of the firm in Mira Bhayandar area was also found shut since morning.
Navi Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.
